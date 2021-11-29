Stableford Capital II LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $45.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,127.25. 262,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,719,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $953.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.37. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total transaction of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

