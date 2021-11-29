ACT Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

ACT Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 131,547 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 1,668,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

