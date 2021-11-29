PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 425.3% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PCLOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 33,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.33.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.