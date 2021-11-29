PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 425.3% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PCLOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 33,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.