DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, a growth of 389.2% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,554. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $2.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

