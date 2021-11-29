Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a growth of 350.9% from the October 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,234.1 days.

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $$7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Obayashi has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $9.55.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

