Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a growth of 350.9% from the October 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,234.1 days.
Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $$7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. Obayashi has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $9.55.
Obayashi Company Profile
