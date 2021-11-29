Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 6.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.78. 417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $566,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $32,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

