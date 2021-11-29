Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.93

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 221587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Matterport alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $1,560,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $28,365,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.