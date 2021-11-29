Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 28757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Get Lilium alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.