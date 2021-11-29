Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 28757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
