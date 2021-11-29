CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Up 5.3%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 541,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,823,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,468,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after purchasing an additional 594,367 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,925,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,672,000 after purchasing an additional 189,293 shares during the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

