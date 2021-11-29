29,000 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 89.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 144,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.62. 41,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

