Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.26. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $160.38. 5,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

