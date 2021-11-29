Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,613 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $134,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 4,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 156.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.53 and its 200 day moving average is $418.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

