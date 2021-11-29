ZClassic Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $103,113.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.00432840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00196496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00096938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004274 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

