PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.600-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.30 billion-$25.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.77 billion.PayPal also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $187.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

