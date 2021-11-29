Savix (SVX) Market Cap Reaches $216,314.82

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $216,314.82 and $6,182.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00006403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 129,637 coins and its circulating supply is 57,616 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

