CryptoBlades Market Capitalization Reaches $16.83 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $18.73 or 0.00031949 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00095025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.37 or 0.07528145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,489.39 or 0.99746301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,094 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKILLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.