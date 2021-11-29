Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Financial Analysis

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Clarivate alerts:

89.5% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.67 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -143.00 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clarivate and Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Summary

Clarivate beats Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.