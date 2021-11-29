Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.17. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,149. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,531 shares of company stock worth $4,273,730. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

