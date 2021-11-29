Mirrored Apple Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $162.51 or 0.00277561 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and $40,148.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00063165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.50 or 0.07546549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,657.85 or 0.98476404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 126,298 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

