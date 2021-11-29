DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $249.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,370. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.56.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

