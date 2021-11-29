TRH Financial LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

