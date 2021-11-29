Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.72. 18,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

