Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

