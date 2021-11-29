Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declines By 85.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,488. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

