Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declines By 85.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FTXO stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,488. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.
