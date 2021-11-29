Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 151,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $330.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.38 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

