Waverton Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $289.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock worth $188,622,336. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

