Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,681 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $18,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 310,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 143,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 880,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

