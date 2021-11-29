$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. Macerich reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Macerich by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,000. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Macerich has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

