iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HYXF traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $52.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.
