iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYXF traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $52.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

