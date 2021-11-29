Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 125.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 788,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 438,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,287. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

