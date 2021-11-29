CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

NYSE:CACI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.38. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,666. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.31. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,424. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CACI International by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

