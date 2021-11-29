Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €102.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €102.00 ($115.91) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.40 ($117.50).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €2.20 ($2.50) on Monday, hitting €90.80 ($103.18). The company had a trading volume of 199,165 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($133.23).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.