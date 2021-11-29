The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).
Shares of VOD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 110.12 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748,617. The firm has a market cap of £30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.24. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.85.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
