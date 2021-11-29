The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 110.12 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748,617. The firm has a market cap of £30.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.24. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.85.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

