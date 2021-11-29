Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €58.00 ($65.91) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.25 ($71.88).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

