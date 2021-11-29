Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $33.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.