$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share of $3.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.01. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,083. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

