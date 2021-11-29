OREO Trading 42.8% Lower This Week (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One OREO coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OREO has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OREO has a total market cap of $743.99 and $125,868.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

OREO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OREO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OREO using one of the exchanges listed above.

