Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

