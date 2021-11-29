Columbus Point LLP Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Columbus Point LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.4% of Columbus Point LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbus Point LLP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $323.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

