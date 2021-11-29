Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

