Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $338.39. The company had a trading volume of 206,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock worth $628,971,546 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

