Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,792. The stock has a market cap of $358.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $149.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

