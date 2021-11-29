Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 121,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 76,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 383,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978,130. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

