Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,230 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,786. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

