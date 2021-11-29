Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 36,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.