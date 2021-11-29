Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $7.85 on Monday, hitting $462.38. 24,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $476.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

