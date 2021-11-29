Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $48,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.