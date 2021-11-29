Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $142.54

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.54 and last traded at $142.83, with a volume of 2580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.44.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.95.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Universal Display by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

