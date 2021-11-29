Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Declines By 55.2%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

