Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Declines By 55.2%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

