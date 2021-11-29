Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $546.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $392.74 and a one year high of $577.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $523.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

